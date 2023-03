Photo by Calhoun Journal

March 8, 2023

Lee Evancho

Jacksonville, AL – Per the JSU press department congratulations are in order for Julie Staples, who has been named chair of the Department of Finance, Economics and Accounting after serving in the interim role for the past two years. The accounting instructor and licensed CPA serves as faculty advisor of the Accounting Club. Additionally, two interim department heads have been appointed: Dr. Tina Deshotels, Sociology and Political Science, and Robyn Snider, Social Work.

