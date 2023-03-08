MEAC Tourney: UMES upsets Morgan St advancing to semifinals

UMES defeated Morgan State in the 22-23 WBB MEAC Tourney by a score of 49-46 on Wednesday afternoon. They went into halftime with a 29-23 lead and were able to hold off the Lady Bears for the final 20 minutes.

Zamara Haynes scored 16 points to lead the way for UMES. As a team, the Hawks shot 36% from the field, 33% from behind the arc, and 71% from the free throw line. They secured the win despite only scoring 0.67 points per possession on 43% true shooting.

Morgan State was led by Charlene Shepherd, who recorded 21 points and eight boards. As a team, the Lady Bears struggled to get things going offensively, scoring just 0.66 points per possession on 25% shooting from the field. It was a tough day from three-point range. The team’s shooters combined to go just 4-of-18 from deep.

UMES rebounded nicely from its last game, a loss against Delaware State. It plays next on March 10 in a matchup with TBA. On the other side, Morgan State’s loss ended the momentum it had from its recent win over Coppin State. The team will have to wait until next year for redemption, as this was its final game of the season.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

