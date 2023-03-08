Open in App
Rancho Cordova, CA
FOX40

Pickup truck hit by SacRT light rail train in Rancho Cordova

By Megan Camponovo,

4 days ago

(KTXL) — A pickup truck and a Sacramento Regional Transit light rail train crashed in Rancho Cordova on Wednesday, according to Sacramento Metro Fire and the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

The accident occurred near Folsom Boulevard and Mather Field Road, along the Gold Line around 12:50 p.m.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g86iE_0lCFJQyS00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SpBxN_0lCFJQyS00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M0pc1_0lCFJQyS00

Photos provided by Metro Fire show a black pickup truck that was hit by the light rail train and was pushed into a utility pole, leaving it with major damages.

SacRT said that a bus bridge is in place between Butterfield and Cordova Town Center Stations until the accident scene is cleared.

According to Metro Fire, the driver of the truck was taken to a local hospital for treatment of “minor to moderate” injuries.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

