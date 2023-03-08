Jenna Ortega Reluctantly Does the ‘Wednesday’ Dance for ‘SNL’ Promo

Jenna Ortega got talked into doing the viral Wednesday dance to Lady Gaga ‘s “Bloody Mary” on Wednesday (March 8) for her Saturday Night Live promo.

Here’s How Lady Gaga Reacted to Hearing ‘Bloody Mary’ on the Radio Following ‘Wednesday’ Challenge

“Honestly, this is really well-written, I just don’t feel like I want to do the Wednesday dance for promo because we’ve seen so much of that already and I think it’s time to do something new,” the actress says in the clip before the camera pans to the Please Don’t Destroy guys decked out in their best Wednesday Addams cosplay.

“We didn’t want to do the dance either,” Ben Marshall insists before Ortega points out the trio’s lacy, gothic, all-black ensembles. (“Is this from your television program?” John Higgins hysterically deadpans. “Wednesday Addams? More like Thursday Jones, I don’t even know what that is.”

After Higgins swears doing the TikTok challenge with Ortega totally “wouldn’t be a dream come true” for the three comedians — don’t even worry, Martin Herlihy “barely knows it” — the You alum is finally guilted into relenting.

While the “Bloody Mary” trend has gone absolutely viral on TikTok in the months since Wednesday ‘s debut on Netflix — with everyone from SEVENTEEN and Madonna to even Mother Monster herself taking part in the challenge — Ortega revealed after the hit series’ premiere that she actually had COVID while filming the original dance sequence to “Goo Goo Muck” by The Cramps.

Ortega is set to make her debut in Studio 8H by hosting the Saturday (March 11) episode of SNL with musical guest The 1975.

Watch Ortega make the Please Don’t Destroy guys’ dreams come true below.

