Florida man $1 million richer after buying scratch-off ticket at 7-Eleven

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man is $1 million richer after he bought a winning scratch-off ticket from 7-Eleven.
The Florida Lottery said 35-year-old Jose Dominguez Rios from DeLand claimed a $1 million prize from the GOLD RUSH LIMITED scratch-off game at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.
Lottery officials said Dominguez Rios chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000.
Dominguez Rios bought the winning ticket from 7-Eleven at 331 West Silver Star Road in Ocoee. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.
The $20 scratch-off game launched in September 2021 and features 32 top prizes of $5 million and 100 prizes of $1 million. The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-2.65.
According to the Florida Lottery’s website, there are 13 tickets worth $5 million and 42 tickets worth $1 million remaining.
The ticket is also filled with more than 33,000 prizes of $1,000 to $100,000, lottery officials said. Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
