Outside Lands 2023 Tickets Are On Sale Now, Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters & More Among Headliners

By D.L. Chandler,

5 days ago

Outside Lands makes its return this summer in 2023, celebrating 15 years of music, cannabis, and culture in the Bay Area region. Taking place again at Golden State Park in San Francisco and passes for Outside Lands are now on sale with a newly announced GA+ tier.

Earlier this week, the festival lineup was officially shared and features the likes of Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters, and ODESZA. The addition of ODESZA makes them the first EDM act to rock the main stage.

The pass types are 3-Day GA at $449, 3-Day GA+ at $674, 3-Day VIP at $1,029, and Golden Gate Club are $4,899. Payment Plan options for 3-Day GA start at $99 down, 3-Day GA+ start at $159 down, and 3-Day VIP starts at $199 down and include 3 additional payment installments. Taxes and fees apply for all price levels and payment plans.

The GA+ tier offerings include expedited entry, an exclusive GA+ lounge with access to flushable bathrooms, refillable water stations, and complimentary soft drinks, plus a full-service bar and food for purchase.

Outside Lands 2023 will take place over the course of three days, August 11 through 13. Additional performers announced include Megan Thee Stallion, J.I.D., Lil Yachty, Lana Del Rey, The 1975, and more.

The full lineup can be viewed below. Click here to purchase your passes and learn more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H5lAl_0lCFJ0M300

