Decatur, AL
WHNT News 19

Decatur elementary school placed lockdown during domestic incident

By Jess Grotjahn,

4 days ago

DECATUR, Ala. ( WHNT ) – A Decatur elementary school was temporarily put on lockdown Wednesday morning.

Walter Jackson Elementary School officials say a parent attempted to take their child from campus as part of an ongoing domestic violence incident.

School officials say safety was their top priority for students and staff members.

Law enforcement, the school’s SRO, and the Decatur City Schools Crisis Response Team responded.

Parents were quickly notified and encouraged to pick up their children.

School officials added that the school will be under heightened alert for possibly the rest of the week.

