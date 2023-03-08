Open in App
Evansville, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Police: Evansville driver involved in fatal pedestrian crash

By Aaron Chatman,

4 days ago

FLOYD CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Kentucky State Police say a man from Evansville was driving in Floyd County when he fatally struck a 65-year-old man.

According to police, the 26-year-old Evansville driver was traveling on US 23 Monday night when a man walked in front of his SUV.

The man, later identified as 65-year-old James Boyd of Garrett, was taken to a local hospital where he later passed from his injuries.

Police are investigating the crash alongside an accident reconstructionist. Lifeguard Ambulance Service and the Allen Volunteer Fire Department also arrived on scene and worked this incident.

