Henderson, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Woman accused of injuring a two-year-old

By Jana Garrett,

4 days ago

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Henderson Police Department (HPD) says officers arrested a woman accused of injuring a two-year-old child.

HPD says on March 7, Lyberti Steinmetz, 22, of Henderson, was arrested on a warrant charging her with Criminal Abuse 1st Degree. Police say the charge stems from an injury to a child that was reported on October 7, 2022 when the child was treated at an Evansville hospital.

Steinmetz was arrested and lodged in the Henderson County Detention Center.

