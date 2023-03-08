Best Pennsylvania cities for St. Patrick’s Day celebrations

(WTAJ) — Whether you are Irish or not, people around the world love to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day by enjoying a green beer or cocktail every March 17. However, do you know where it’s best to celebrate the green holiday?

WalletHub has created a list of the top 200 cities across the United States that go all out for St. Patrick’s Day festivities, including two in Pennsylvania! Each city was ranked by their total score, what they do to celebrate the holiday, costs, safety and accessibility and what the weather usually is like during the festivities.

Philadelphia came in #2 place overall with a score of 66.57. They rank #2 for their St. Patrick’s Day Traditions, #61 for cost, #62 for safety and accessibility and #93 for weather.

Pittsburgh was slightly lower at #4 overall. Pittsburgh scored 61.53 points and ranked #8 in St. Patrick’s Day Traditions, #99 in cost, #17 in safety and accessibility and #143 for weather.

Below is an interactive map, as well as a link to the complete list .

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newslette r

According to WalletHub, Pittsburgh also has a large Irish population, coming in 4th place. Phiadelphia also has the 5th most Irish Pubs or restaurants per capita.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wtaj.com.