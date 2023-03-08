Open in App
Madison County, IL
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Belleville News-Democrat

With charges dropped, former metro-east superintendent says she has her ‘life back’

By Mike Koziatek,

4 days ago

A former Madison School District 12 superintendent says she’s elated since prosecutors have dropped criminal charges filed against her in 2019.

Warletta C. Brookins was charged with theft of over $10,000 from a school and official misconduct but the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office’s motion to have both of the charges dropped was approved by a judge on March 2.

“I’m glad that I have my life back,” Brookins said Wednesday.

An audit review was conducted in connection with a grant from a state agency for the school district and the state’s attorney’s office determined there was no offense to prosecute, according to Brian Brueggemann, a spokesman for Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine.

The charges were filed against Brookins in 2019 under Haine’s predecessor, Tom Gibbons.

Assistant State’s Attorney Bruce Reppert filed a motion that stated prosecutors had been preparing for a trial by interviewing expected witnesses and that “information has come to the attention of the People not available at the time the Criminal Information was originally filed.”

The motion didn’t include details about the new information obtained by prosecutors.

“As a result of these interviews, and further investigation based upon matters learned at the time of the recent interviews, the People have determined that, in the interest of justice,” that the charges should be dropped, according to Reppert’s motion.

Brueggemann said the state’s attorney’s office also will drop the charges against Brookins’ 48-year-old niece, Tanika L. Johnson, who was charged in 2019 with the same offenses lodged against Brookins.

Madison School District 12 Superintendent Andrew Reinking said Wednesday he was “disappointed” to hear that the charges were dropped against Brookins and that the school district would review the information from the state’s attorney’s office.

Marie Nelson, the president of the Madison School Board, and Barney Mundorf, the school board’s attorney, could not be reached for comment.

Judge Ronald Slemer’s order to dismiss the charges was signed on Brookins’ 60th birthday.

“What an awesome birthday gift,” Brookins said.

Brookins, who resigned from the Madison School District in 2018, said she is retired and does volunteer work to help others.

Brookins, who was a reporter for the Belleville News-Democrat in the mid-1980s, has a doctorate in educational leadership and policy studies from Loyola University in Chicago. She was hired to be the Madison superintendent in 2016.

Brookins previously served as superintendent of the Pembroke School District in Hopkins Park, Illinois, and was a teacher in East St. Louis School District 189.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Madison County Prosecutors Win Murder Conviction In Execution-Style Shooting
Granite City, IL2 days ago
Major Case Squad invesigating man shot, killed in Belleville
Belleville, IL13 hours ago
Haine Issues Statement On Timothy J. Dubois Jr. Abduction/Sexual Assault Case
Shobonier, IL3 days ago
Ellendale homicide becomes murder-suicide investigation
Saint Louis, MO12 hours ago
Waterloo, Illinois Man Sentenced For Embezzlement
Waterloo, IL2 days ago
Saturday homicides in St. Louis city, county
Saint Louis, MO22 hours ago
IL AG Investigators Take GU Student Into Custody
Greenville, IL1 day ago
Man found guilty of ‘execution-style’ murder of Granite City tire shop employee
Granite City, IL2 days ago
I-Team: More than 470 felony cases now split among 5 St. Louis prosecutors, senior staff and comptroller get subpoenas
Saint Louis, MO2 days ago
33-year-old Metro East man found guilty of ‘execution-style’ killing of man in Granite City
Granite City, IL2 days ago
You Paid For It: Alton mayor speaks out about journey since taking office
Alton, IL2 days ago
Altercation inside Creve Coeur store leads to parking lot shooting
Creve Coeur, MO13 hours ago
Prosecutor asks judge to detain woman seen harassing south St. Louis family in viral video
Saint Louis, MO2 days ago
Granite City Man Sentenced for 2021 White Hall Stabbing Incident
White Hall, IL2 days ago
Il lawmaker concerned for Cahokia Heights flooding issue as city waits for significant state funding
Cahokia, IL2 days ago
Woman fatally shot Saturday morning, suspect dies by suicide, St. Louis police say
Saint Louis, MO1 day ago
Byers' Beat: Statistics show dismissed cases up, guilty-as-charged murder convictions down for St. Louis prosecutors
Saint Louis, MO3 days ago
Mayoral candidates will face off in East St. Louis forum
East Saint Louis, IL1 day ago
Murder charge filed against East St. Louis man who fled as trooper saw a body on street
East Saint Louis, IL3 days ago
East St. Louis man charged with murder after trooper finds body in the street
Saint Louis, MO3 days ago
38-year-old man found shot to death Sunday inside a Belleville home
Belleville, IL13 hours ago
Woman killed in fatal shooting near Maplewood
Maplewood, MO1 day ago
Woman shoots man at St. Louis apartment building Friday evening
Saint Louis, MO1 day ago
One subject in custody after police chase in St. Charles County
Saint Louis, MO2 days ago
A St. Louis County Driver Struck Me and My Son. We Need Change — Now
Saint Louis, MO2 days ago
Group of teachers call out north St. Louis County school district after supposed mass absence
Ferguson, MO2 days ago
Large number of teachers absent at Ferguson-Florissant high school
Ferguson, MO2 days ago
Mayor Jones announces who will make up St. Louis City’s Reparations Commission
Saint Louis, MO2 days ago
Man charged with murder in connection with East St. Louis man's death
East Saint Louis, IL4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy