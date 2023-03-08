YAHOO!

Fontana’s speedway sold for $559m to Ross Perot Jr. , set to be logistics hub By Rene Ray De La Cruz, Victorville Daily Press, 5 days ago

By Rene Ray De La Cruz, Victorville Daily Press, 5 days ago

Fontana's nearly 30-year-old Auto Club Speedway will be replaced by a multi-million dollar logistics hub after Ross Perot Jr.’s Hillwood Development bought the property. At ...