Perfect Pod Pairs Poppin’? Meet The Singles From ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 4

New season, who dis?

Netflix’s social experiment Love Is Blind continues with its fourth season on March 24th and it’s time to meet 30 new singles, this time from Seattle!

Source: Love Is Blind / Netflix

Love Is Blind Reveals The Cast Of Season 4

Once again, singles who want to be loved for who they are have signed up for a less-conventional approach to modern dating and will choose someone to marry sight unseen.

Over several weeks, the newly engaged couples will move in together, plan their wedding and find out if their physical connection matches the strong emotional bond developed in the Pods.

Source: Love Is Blind / Netflix

When their wedding day arrives, will real-world realities and external factors push them apart, or will they marry the person they fell blindly in love with? Hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, this addictive 12-episode series will uncover whether looks, race, or age do matter, or if love really is blind.

Last season’s experiment worked well for Alexa and Brennon who are still married…

and we’re hopeful that another perfect pod pairing will develop this season!

A trailer for season 4 features some melanin

Source: Love Is Blind / Netflix

Source: Love Is Blind / Netflix

and also moments of intensity including a bride skipping her wedding dress fitting.

It also looks like we’re in for a reverse engagement shocker because one of the men says, “I made the wrong choice and now I’m going to propose to another woman.”

WOW!

Watch the trailer below.

Are you ready for this Seattle-based cast?

Meet the singles below!

Love Is Blind Season 4 Cast

Amber – 34, Flight Attendant

Source: Love Is Blind / Netflix

April – 29, Sales & Marketing Coordinator

Source: Love Is Blind / Netflix

Ava – 32, Communications Specialist

Source: Love Is Blind / Netflix

Bill – 33, Real Estate Investor

Source: Love Is Blind / Netflix

Bliss – 33, Senior Program Manager

Source: Love Is Blind / Netflix

Brandie – 39, Real Estate Broker

Source: Love Is Blind / Netflix

Brett – 36, Design Director

Source: Love Is Blind / Netflix

Chelsea – 31, Pediatric Speech Language Pathologist

Source: Love Is Blind / Netflix

Chris – 32, Technical Recruiter

Source: Love Is Blind / Netflix

Conner – 28, Operations Manager

Source: Love Is Blind / Netflix

Irina – 26, Business Owner

Source: Love Is Blind / Netflix

Jack – 30, Software Sales

Source: Love Is Blind / Netflix

Jackelina – 27, Certified Dental Assistant

Source: Love Is Blind / Netflix

Jimmy – 29, Technical Product Manager

Source: Love Is Blind / Netflix

Josh – 31, Project Engineer

Source: Love Is Blind / Netflix

Josh “JP” – 30, Plant Operations Director

Source: Love Is Blind / Netflix

Juan – 30, Mortgage Loan Officer

Source: Love Is Blind / Netflix

Kacia – 31, Family Support Specialist

Source: Love Is Blind / Netflix

Kendra – 33, Social Worker

Source: Love Is Blind / Netflix

Kwame – 33, Sales Development Manager

Source: Love Is Blind / Netflix

Marshall – 27, Marketing Manager

Source: Love Is Blind / Netflix

Micah – 27, Marketing Manager

Source: Love Is Blind / Netflix

Molly – 32, Marriage & Family Therapist

Source: Love Is Blind / Netflix

Monica – 31, Elementary School Teacher

Source: Love Is Blind / Netflix

Paul – 29, Environmental Scientist

Source: Love Is Blind / Netflix

Quincy – 36, Gym Owner & Fitness Coach

Source: Love Is Blind / Netflix

Ryland – 29, Commercial Insurance & Real Estate

Source: Love Is Blind / Netflix

Tiffany – 37, Client Lead Recruiter

Source: Love Is Blind / Netflix

Wendi – 28, Aerospace Engineer

Source: Love Is Blind / Netflix

Zack – 31, Criminal Defense Attorney

Source: Love Is Blind / Netflix

The first three seasons of Love Is Blind are currently available to stream on Netflix. Season 4 premieres on March 24.