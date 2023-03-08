Open in App
Bossip

Perfect Pod Pairs Poppin’? Meet The Singles From ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 4

By Danielle Canada,

5 days ago

New season, who dis?

Netflix’s social experiment Love Is Blind continues with its fourth season on March 24th and it’s time to meet 30 new singles, this time from Seattle!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aKC24_0lCFFrkn00
Source: Love Is Blind / Netflix

Love Is Blind Reveals The Cast Of Season 4

Once again, singles who want to be loved for who they are have signed up for a less-conventional approach to modern dating and will choose someone to marry sight unseen.

Over several weeks, the newly engaged couples will move in together, plan their wedding and find out if their physical connection matches the strong emotional bond developed in the Pods.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24kdX7_0lCFFrkn00
Source: Love Is Blind / Netflix

When their wedding day arrives, will real-world realities and external factors push them apart, or will they marry the person they fell blindly in love with? Hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, this addictive 12-episode series will uncover whether looks, race, or age do matter, or if love really is blind.

Last season’s experiment worked well for Alexa and Brennon who are still married…

and we’re hopeful that another perfect pod pairing will develop this season!

A trailer for season 4 features some melanin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HDIt1_0lCFFrkn00
Source: Love Is Blind / Netflix
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hoDcs_0lCFFrkn00
Source: Love Is Blind / Netflix

and also moments of intensity including a bride skipping her wedding dress fitting.

It also looks like we’re in for a reverse engagement shocker because one of the men says, “I made the wrong choice and now I’m going to propose to another woman.”

WOW!

Watch the trailer below.

Are you ready for this Seattle-based cast?

Meet the singles below!

Love Is Blind Season 4 Cast

Amber – 34, Flight Attendant

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IqGVy_0lCFFrkn00
Source: Love Is Blind / Netflix

April – 29, Sales & Marketing Coordinator

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0scuPL_0lCFFrkn00
Source: Love Is Blind / Netflix

Ava – 32, Communications Specialist

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y8v6o_0lCFFrkn00
Source: Love Is Blind / Netflix

Bill – 33, Real Estate Investor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TH21e_0lCFFrkn00
Source: Love Is Blind / Netflix

Bliss – 33, Senior Program Manager

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0krSbd_0lCFFrkn00
Source: Love Is Blind / Netflix

Brandie – 39, Real Estate Broker

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ghKjk_0lCFFrkn00
Source: Love Is Blind / Netflix

Brett – 36, Design Director

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06pftF_0lCFFrkn00
Source: Love Is Blind / Netflix

Chelsea – 31, Pediatric Speech Language Pathologist

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NArRv_0lCFFrkn00
Source: Love Is Blind / Netflix

Chris – 32, Technical Recruiter

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KbBo2_0lCFFrkn00
Source: Love Is Blind / Netflix

Conner – 28, Operations Manager

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r56Qm_0lCFFrkn00
Source: Love Is Blind / Netflix

Irina – 26, Business Owner

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tO8FE_0lCFFrkn00
Source: Love Is Blind / Netflix

Jack – 30, Software Sales

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x5h7H_0lCFFrkn00
Source: Love Is Blind / Netflix

Jackelina – 27, Certified Dental Assistant

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Eevha_0lCFFrkn00
Source: Love Is Blind / Netflix

Jimmy – 29, Technical Product Manager

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49UDhP_0lCFFrkn00
Source: Love Is Blind / Netflix

Josh – 31, Project Engineer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y4Osr_0lCFFrkn00
Source: Love Is Blind / Netflix

Josh “JP” – 30, Plant Operations Director

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WzJhd_0lCFFrkn00
Source: Love Is Blind / Netflix

Juan – 30, Mortgage Loan Officer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19Kp30_0lCFFrkn00
Source: Love Is Blind / Netflix

Kacia – 31, Family Support Specialist

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Plg65_0lCFFrkn00
Source: Love Is Blind / Netflix

Kendra – 33, Social Worker

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11nEkT_0lCFFrkn00
Source: Love Is Blind / Netflix

Kwame – 33, Sales Development Manager

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QxB3S_0lCFFrkn00
Source: Love Is Blind / Netflix

Marshall – 27, Marketing Manager

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=482mf3_0lCFFrkn00
Source: Love Is Blind / Netflix

Micah – 27, Marketing Manager

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BnsDl_0lCFFrkn00
Source: Love Is Blind / Netflix

Molly – 32, Marriage & Family Therapist

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LBFwp_0lCFFrkn00
Source: Love Is Blind / Netflix

Monica – 31, Elementary School Teacher

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yiQ6X_0lCFFrkn00
Source: Love Is Blind / Netflix

Paul – 29, Environmental Scientist

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xOO2y_0lCFFrkn00
Source: Love Is Blind / Netflix

Quincy – 36, Gym Owner & Fitness Coach

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VZ3Yn_0lCFFrkn00
Source: Love Is Blind / Netflix

Ryland – 29, Commercial Insurance & Real Estate

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yOPXs_0lCFFrkn00
Source: Love Is Blind / Netflix

Tiffany – 37, Client Lead Recruiter

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CQC6u_0lCFFrkn00
Source: Love Is Blind / Netflix

Wendi – 28, Aerospace Engineer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZlBId_0lCFFrkn00
Source: Love Is Blind / Netflix

Zack – 31, Criminal Defense Attorney

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g7t1K_0lCFFrkn00
Source: Love Is Blind / Netflix

The first three seasons of Love Is Blind are currently available to stream on Netflix. Season 4 premieres on March 24.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Melissa McCarthy's Oscars gown was ruined when Christian Siriano's studio flooded — so he made a new one in days
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
This smiling Texas woman allegedly abandoned her 3-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter for more than a month
Roman Forest, TX4 days ago
25 Employees Walk Out After Pennsylvania Restaurant Owner Names Drinks 'The Negro' And 'The Caucasian'
Gettysburg, PA3 days ago
Best and Worst Dressed Stars at the 2023 Oscars: See the Style Winners and Losers
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Hot Girl Homecoming: Megan Thee Stallion Announces First 2023 Concert As March Madness Music Festival Headliner In Houston
Houston, TX2 days ago
Florida man shoots tenant after finding him in bed with his teenage daughter
Cape Coral, FL1 day ago
Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner's Decision to Skip This Family Gathering Could Speak Volumes
Jupiter, FL12 hours ago
WATCH: Rudy Giuliani Rages at Prospect of Trump Getting Indicted in Stormy Daniels Probe, Asks Why Bill Clinton Wasn’t Charged for Affair With Monica Lewinsky
New York City, NY1 day ago
Run, Forrest: Footage Surfaces Of Floyd Mayweather Confronting Jake Paul In Miami, YouTuber Challenges Boxer To ‘Real Fight’
Miami, FL2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy