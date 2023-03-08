Open in App
Long Beach, CA
KTLA

2 more Long Beach businesses burglarized this week

By Kimberly ChengCindy Von Quednow,

4 days ago

Two more businesses in Long Beach were broken into this week amid ongoing investigations into a string of similar crimes in the city, officials said.

Soggy Dog grooming was broken into Sunday, and Holé Molé was burglarized either late Monday or early Tuesday.

They are among at least 25 break-ins at local businesses that have occurred in the past few months.

Long Beach police believe three different groups may be involved in these crimes, and they are trying to figure out if the last two are connected. They typically happen late at night and thieves target mom-and-pop businesses.

Long Beach burglaries leave small business owners on edge

Now, patrols are increased in the city, and a burglary task force was created to try and track down those responsible.

The burglars may also be looking for more than just cash, including tablets or other machines used to pay called “point of sale machines.”

“It’s an opportunistic crime that they’re going after,” Long Beach Police Cmdr. Lee Debrabander said. “From what we can tell, it looks like they’re taking the machine for the value of the machine itself.”

Authorities advise business owners to take money out of cash registers before leaving at night, and to even leave a sign saying there’s no cash inside.

