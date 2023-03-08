Man convicted for 2017 murder of FDNY EMT by mowing her down with her own ambulance

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A Bronx jury convicted on Wednesday 25-year-old Jose Gonzalez of murder for the 2017 killing of FDNY EMT Yadira Arroyo.

Gonzalez stole the ambulance operated by Arroyo, a 44-year-old mother of five, on March 16, 2017. When he reversed, he hit the 14-year FDNY veteran and dragged her along the concrete as he drove away.

“For the last six years, the family of EMT Yadira Arroyo has lived with the heartbreak of her murder at the hands of Jose Gonzalez," said FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanaugh. "Today, we are grateful to the Bronx district attorney and the jurors who have found him guilty — and know this justice is one step to help all those who loved Yadi heal."

Gonzalez pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder.

He faces 25 years-to-life in prison when he’s sentenced.