Open in App
Bronx, NY
See more from this location?
1010WINS

Man convicted for 2017 murder of FDNY EMT by mowing her down with her own ambulance

By Curtis Brodner,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cFJtU_0lCFCq3700

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A Bronx jury convicted on Wednesday 25-year-old Jose Gonzalez of murder for the 2017 killing of FDNY EMT Yadira Arroyo.

Gonzalez stole the ambulance operated by Arroyo, a 44-year-old mother of five, on March 16, 2017. When he reversed, he hit the 14-year FDNY veteran and dragged her along the concrete as he drove away.

“For the last six years, the family of EMT Yadira Arroyo has lived with the heartbreak of her murder at the hands of Jose Gonzalez," said FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanaugh. "Today, we are grateful to the Bronx district attorney and the jurors who have found him guilty — and know this justice is one step to help all those who loved Yadi heal."

Gonzalez pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder.

He faces 25 years-to-life in prison when he’s sentenced.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New York City, NY newsLocal New York City, NY
Cops searching for 3 women who beat, robbed teen in Bronx apartment
Bronx, NY13 hours ago
Queens boy, 13, repeatedly stabs sister, 14, with steak knife: police
Queens, NY20 hours ago
14-year-old girl stabbed by 13-year-old brother in Queens: NYPD
Queens, NY12 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Police arrest estranged husband for fatal stabbing of Manhattan NYCHA worker
Manhattan, NY14 hours ago
Bronx man cuffed in connection to two deaths in the same night in Harlem
Bronx, NY13 hours ago
Cops searching for group that stabbed man, 30, in Manhattan subway station
Manhattan, NY18 hours ago
NYC Thief, Lookout Team Steal $22K in Jewelry While Owner Prays in Synagogue
Brooklyn, NY17 hours ago
One killed, four shot in shooting near Brooklyn daycare: Report
Brooklyn, NY20 hours ago
Man lying on sidewalk fatally hit in the Bronx: NYPD
Bronx, NY1 day ago
20 years after helping NYPD nab Staten Island cop killers, Candice Negron is a sergeant in slain officers’ precinct
Staten Island, NY2 days ago
Man struck with bottle inside Bronx deli needed over 40 stitches
Bronx, NY1 day ago
NY Father's Ex-Girlfriend Convicted For Murder Of 8-Year-Old Forced To Stay In Freezing Garage
New York City, NY2 days ago
1 dead in Brooklyn triple shooting, suspect at-large: police
Brooklyn, NY1 day ago
Man, 46, fatally shot at Brooklyn NYCHA apartment in domestic dispute
Brooklyn, NY1 day ago
Off-duty NYPD lieutenant arrested for drunk driving a 2nd time after crashing car
New York City, NY1 day ago
'I remember it vividly': Woman who ID'd killer of NYPD detectives is now sergeant in same precinct
Staten Island, NY2 days ago
Human hand found by man walking dog in NYC; investigators find out who it belonged to
Staten Island, NY1 day ago
Teens beat, slash, hold knife to man's throat in Queens subway robbery; 1 caught on cam
Queens, NY2 days ago
1 dead in Brooklyn quadruple shooting: NYPD
Brooklyn, NY1 day ago
After his life sentence in 2 murders at Staten Island business was tossed, he takes plea; will serve 30 to life
Staten Island, NY2 days ago
Top murder conviction thrown out for Junior Guzman's killer
New York City, NY2 days ago
NYC Bodega Clerk Murder Suspect Linked to Crimes for Repeating Camouflage Outfit
New York City, NY2 days ago
Woman Accused Of Driving Under Influence Of Drugs After Her Child Is Found On Patchogue Roadway
Patchogue, NY20 hours ago
Man who followed girl into her LI home may have other victims: police
Deer Park, NY2 days ago
Student allegedly punched teacher at SI high school
Staten Island, NY2 days ago
18 Years of Injustice: Man Finally Freed After Botched Identification Leads to Wrongful Imprisonment
New York City, NY2 days ago
Man shot 4 times while sitting in car in Manhattan — and survived: police
Manhattan, NY2 days ago
Black Man Jailed For 18 Years After Police Showed Wrong Photo: Prosecutors
Brooklyn, NY3 days ago
He disguised himself as an old man: FBI captures an alleged hit man in an undercover operation in New York.
New York City, NY2 days ago
Man shot dead in his Suffolk County driveway: police
Bay Shore, NY2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy