Open in App
Sioux Falls, SD
See more from this location?
goaugie.com

Augustana Track & Field Sets Sights on NCAA National Championships

By Halston Evans, Augustana Athletic Communications,

2 days ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – After qualifying for the NCAA Division II National Championships, Patty Jo English, Caroline Sudbeck, Mia Salas, Ella Heinitz, Nyanas Kur, Maia...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Viking Women’s Golf Places Second at Augustana Spring Fling
Sioux Falls, SD13 hours ago
Rohman Earns All-America Honors at DII National Championships
Sioux Falls, SD11 hours ago
Greenwaldt Places Second at DII Championships in 50 Free
Sioux Falls, SD2 days ago
Augustana Baseball Travels to Illinois for Series at Quincy
Quincy, IL1 day ago
Viking Women’s Golf Kicks Off Spring Season in California
Sioux Falls, SD2 days ago
Viking Baseball Falls to Quincy Friday
Sioux Falls, SD13 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy