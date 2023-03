thecollegevoice.org

149 of 168 Faculty Members Vote No Confidence in President Bergeron By Sam Maidenberg, 4 days ago

On Mar. 8 at approximately 1 p.m.,149 faculty members voted no confidence in President Katherine Bergeron, while 11 expressed confidence and 8 abstained. 88.6% of ...