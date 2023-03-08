Open in App
Greenville County, SC
106.3 WORD

Greenville County Deputies disciplined after one was shot last month

By Rob Jones,

4 days ago

Two Deputies from the Greenville County Sheriff's Office have been disciplined after one of them shot the other in the foot, last month. As we previously reported, a Greenville County Deputy suffered an injury, after being shot by another deputy during a training exercise in Abbeville County, February 22nd.

The Office Of Professional Standards then launched an investigation into the incident. They found the deputies were training with blank rounds during the session. One of the deputies fired a blank round while horseplaying. The other then discharged his weapon , forgetting he had already re-loaded it with live rounds.

The bullet struck a deputy in the foot and he was taken to an area hospital. The two deputies involved were placed on paid leave for careless and improper use of a firearm. They both have been given a 10 day suspension and will go remedial training.

The investigation also uncovered that the supervisor failed to monitor the handling of the firearms during the session and the supervisor will also face discipline. None of the deputies involved have been identified by the Greenville County Sheriff's Office.

