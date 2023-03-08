Open in App
Waterford, PA
Waterford Public Library opens seed library

By Corey Morris,

4 days ago

(WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — Tall plants grow from small seeds, and big results grow from small ideas. The Waterford Public Library has opened a seed library. It’s a modest venture, but could prove worthwhile.

The seed library was opened in late February, and while there has been some limited interest on the library’s social media account, there have been few in-person takers.

“We have not had much response, actually,” library director Susan Osborn said. “We have some vegetable seeds, and some flowers.”

A seed library is a fairly simple concept: If you need seeds to plant, you go take some from the seed library, and if you have any seeds you don’t need, you bring them to seed library where people can take them for their gardens. A sign-up sheet also is available for seed swapping.

“My library aid Alison Wurst suggested it. They’re starting in their home to do a small home garden out in the country,” Osborn said. “Mostly it was her initiative. Some friends of hers had done it, and she saw it at other libraries.”

There’s also another motive for the seed library. Currently, the library serves a demographic that is aged from 68 to 80 years old, Osborn explained. The seed library is part of a strategy to court younger families. Osborn said generations between the ages of 25 and 45 are trending toward self-sufficiency, and part of that is growing their own garden. The seed library could help, if it gets momentum.

One explanation for the slow start to the seed garden may simply be the time of year. While some home gardeners have started seeds inside, others possibly are waiting for better weather to plant directly in the ground.

“It’s a little early. I really just started growing myself,” Osborn said.

The seed library is free and open to the public. A library card is not needed and you don’t have to be a Waterford resident.

The seed library is just inside the front door of the library to the left, along with the sign-up sheet. Waterford Public Library is at 25 S. Park Row #17 in Waterford.

