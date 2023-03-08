Oklahoma AG: It's time to shine a light on open government

This upcoming week is Sunshine Week, an annual celebration of access to public information and open government. As Oklahoma’s attorney general, one of my top priorities is to aggressively enforce the Open Records and Open Meeting Acts across state government.

All residents have a right to the public records that belong to them. These records include how your tax dollars are spent, why a decision that impacts your family has been made, and much more. It doesn’t matter whether you’re a news reporter or an interested resident. You are entitled to inspect most public records as promptly as possible. That’s not just my opinion; it’s the law.

Unfortunately, there have been recent cases in which individuals have had to file lawsuits to get records after state bureaucrats refused to release them. While there are times when specific circumstances may reasonably restrict some documentation — such as information that is part of an ongoing investigation — the standard for conducting public business must always be one of openness and transparency. No one should have to resort to litigation to obtain a public record. In my role as the state’s chief law enforcement officer, I am committed to making sure those who request such records do not have to pursue legal action or navigate other burdensome obstacles simply to get what they lawfully have a right to receive.

I believe in leading by example. When I was sworn in Jan. 9, the Office of Attorney General had a backlog of 66 Open Records requests dating back years. I made it a priority to honor these requests, and my team went to work. I am pleased to report that backlog has been eliminated, and we have fulfilled more than 34 additional Open Records requests since my taking office.

Openness and transparency are among the hallmarks of our nation and its government created of the people, by the people and for the people. These principles are imperative for citizens to hold their government accountable. A transparent government held accountable by those it serves begets public officials who act with honesty and integrity.

I look forward this week, and throughout the year, to working with other elected officials, civic groups, the news media and members of the public to cast a light on meetings and records lawfully required to be open. It is my honor to help lead the fight for a state government that conducts itself openly and honestly, and to encourage all public officials to be accountable to the people of Oklahoma.

Gentner Drummond is the attorney general of Oklahoma.