Punnily-named kite and dog-themed Fest of Tails returns to San Antonio's McAllister Park Saturday
By Christianna Davies,
5 days ago
The San Antonio Parks Foundation is presenting the latest iteration of this family friendly event celebrating both dogs and kites.
In addition to kite demonstrations and family kite flying, the gathering will include live music, food and a variety of vendors, including some selling pet products and treats.
What's more City of San Antonio's Urban Forestry program will conduct a tree giveaway, visitors will participate in the Tour de Tails bike ride and the longtime favorite Pooch Parade & Costume Contest invites attendees to dress up their furry friends. (Register at saparks.org .)
A variety of animal welfare organizations will be on hand to offer pet registration, vaccinations, rescues and more.
Free, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Mar. 11, McAllister Park, 13102 Jones Maltsberger Road, saparks.org .
