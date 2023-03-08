Open in App
Aberdeen, NC
See more from this location?
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: Charles Michael Hill

By Carter Funeral Home,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nBFRQ_0lCEpZYu00

ABERDEEN — Charles Michael Hill, 71, of Aberdeen, passed away Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst.

Mike was born April 3, 1951 in Anson County, a son of the late George Walter Hill Jr. and Peggy Parsons Meymandi.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Elaine Hill Gray; and stepfather, Afshin Meymandi.

Surviving are his niece and nephews, Kimberly Anne Covington, James Thomas Covington III and Patrick Michael Holt (Lisa).

Funeral services will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Richmond County Special Olympics.

Condolences may be made online at carterfuneral.net.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Pinehurst, NC newsLocal Pinehurst, NC
OBITUARY: Thomas Ray Thompson
Rockingham, NC3 days ago
Two dead after head-on crash in Cameron
Cameron, NC3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
OBITUARY: Jerry Wayne Dutton
Rockingham, NC7 hours ago
OBITUARY: Thomas Luther Easterling Jr.
Rockingham, NC4 days ago
OBITUARY: Ruth Grant Martin
Hamlet, NC6 days ago
CAN SHE BUILD IT? YES SHE CAN: Newman constructs bright futures with Habitat for Humanity
Southern Pines, NC8 hours ago
OBITUARY: Michael Ray Hatcher
Rockingham, NC8 days ago
Woman charged following chase from Chesterfield County to Richmond County
Rockingham, NC13 hours ago
Does N.C. need to entice filmmakers with incentives?
Fayetteville, NC12 hours ago
RichmondCC, Fayetteville Tech partner to provide specialized training programs
Fayetteville, NC11 hours ago
22-year-old Robeson County firefighter killed in crash
Fairmont, NC17 hours ago
Hoffman residents raise road concerns
Hoffman, NC6 days ago
Youth arrested in Fayetteville in teen’s deadly shooting in Hoke County, deputies say
Fayetteville, NC11 hours ago
One dead in Lumberton shooting
Lumberton, NC1 day ago
A HARD LOCK LIFE: Moree combines love of music with hairstyling in Southern Pines salon
Southern Pines, NC4 days ago
Community complaints lead to two arrests
Bladenboro, NC22 hours ago
29-year-man identified as victim of deadly Hope Mills shooting
Hope Mills, NC6 days ago
Fayetteville man charged with murder in deadly shooting of co-worker outside of Sanford restaurant
Sanford, NC5 days ago
Rockingham Dragway revs up season with 252 March Madness
Rockingham, NC1 day ago
Neighborhood concern turns into an arrest of 3 in Fayetteville
Fayetteville, NC3 days ago
Man killed in shootout with law enforcement in Stanly County, authorities say
Albemarle, NC4 days ago
Some community members concerned about safety at a Robeson Co. intersection
Lumberton, NC2 days ago
Man killed in Stanly County crash, NCSHP says
Albemarle, NC4 days ago
Uncle, nephew arrested in drug bust involving fentanyl at Fayetteville home, police say
Fayetteville, NC2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy