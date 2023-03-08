Open in App
BIN: Black Information Network

Meet Dr. Maggie Aderin-Pocock: Space Scientist Honored As Barbie Role Model

By Jovonne Ledet,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05NOOP_0lCEk9C600
Photo: Mattel

In celebration of International Women's day, a British space scientist has been honored by Barbie with her own doll.

Dr. Maggie Aderin-Pocock was recently named a "Barbie Role Model," an honor that recognizes her work to make space and science accessible to girls and comes with a one-of-a-kind doll made in her likeness , per Euronews .

Aderin-Pocock's Barbie, which was created by toy company Mattel, dons a starry dress, twists with a purple hue, and a telescope accessory modeled after the James Webb Space Telescope.

“I hope my doll will remind girls that, when you reach for the stars, anything is possible,” Aderin-Pocock said in a statement.

Barbie has also pledged to donate Aderin-Pocock’s book "Am I Made Of Stardust?" to schools across the UK with help from partner charity Inspiring Girls.

Aderin-Pocock said she never imagined having a Barbie created in her likeness.

“As a black woman, I’ve found that I don’t always fit some people’s perception of a scientist," the space scientist said. "We do often have these stereotypical images of what people do, and I like to smash those stereotypes whenever I get the opportunity."

“As a child growing up I played with Barbies, and I still do now with my daughter," she continued. "When I was little, Barbie didn’t look like me, so to have one created in my likeness is mind-boggling. It’s such an honor to receive this doll that is celebrating my achievements… My daughter and I danced around the living room when we heard!”

Aderin-Pocock was gifted her doll by Mattel, and it won't be available for sale to the public.

The Black Information Network is your source for Black News! Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
This smiling Texas woman allegedly abandoned her 3-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter for more than a month
Roman Forest, TX4 days ago
Melissa McCarthy's Oscars gown was ruined when Christian Siriano's studio flooded — so he made a new one in days
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
25 Employees Walk Out After Pennsylvania Restaurant Owner Names Drinks 'The Negro' And 'The Caucasian'
Gettysburg, PA3 days ago
Black Man Jailed For 18 Years After Police Showed Wrong Photo: Prosecutors
Brooklyn, NY4 days ago
Florida man shoots tenant after finding him in bed with his teenage daughter
Cape Coral, FL1 day ago
‘Sister Wives’: Kody and Robyn Are Moving — Financial Troubles Force Them To Downsize
Flagstaff, AZ2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy