Meet Dr. Maggie Aderin-Pocock: Space Scientist Honored As Barbie Role Model

Photo: Mattel

In celebration of International Women's day, a British space scientist has been honored by Barbie with her own doll.

Dr. Maggie Aderin-Pocock was recently named a "Barbie Role Model," an honor that recognizes her work to make space and science accessible to girls and comes with a one-of-a-kind doll made in her likeness , per Euronews .

Aderin-Pocock's Barbie, which was created by toy company Mattel, dons a starry dress, twists with a purple hue, and a telescope accessory modeled after the James Webb Space Telescope.

“I hope my doll will remind girls that, when you reach for the stars, anything is possible,” Aderin-Pocock said in a statement.

Barbie has also pledged to donate Aderin-Pocock’s book "Am I Made Of Stardust?" to schools across the UK with help from partner charity Inspiring Girls.

Aderin-Pocock said she never imagined having a Barbie created in her likeness.

“As a black woman, I’ve found that I don’t always fit some people’s perception of a scientist," the space scientist said. "We do often have these stereotypical images of what people do, and I like to smash those stereotypes whenever I get the opportunity."

“As a child growing up I played with Barbies, and I still do now with my daughter," she continued. "When I was little, Barbie didn’t look like me, so to have one created in my likeness is mind-boggling. It’s such an honor to receive this doll that is celebrating my achievements… My daughter and I danced around the living room when we heard!”

Aderin-Pocock was gifted her doll by Mattel, and it won't be available for sale to the public.

The Black Information Network is your source for Black News! Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.