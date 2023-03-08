Open in App
Vestavia Hills, AL
See more from this location?
Alabama Now

Alabama attorney headed to prison for having child porn on his phone

By alabamanow,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AM4H0_0lCEj3rX00

An Alabama attorney will spend more than 8 years in federal prison for possessing child pornography, federal authorities said Wednesday.

U.S. District Court Judge Annemarie Axon sentenced Chase Tristian Espy, 36, of Vestavia, to 97 months in prison followed by 20 supervised release.

Espy pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography in October 2022. Espy was also ordered to pay additional special assessments of $15,000.00 pursuant to the Amy, Vicky, and Andy Child Pornography Victim Assistance Act and $5,000.00 pursuant to the Justice for Victims of Trafficking Act.

Assessments collected under these statutes are used to fund and enhance victim services. Espy was remanded into the custody of the U.S. Marshal.

“No one is above the law, and today’s sentence sends a message to anyone who preys on innocent children. We will use every tool available to us to investigate and prosecute those who target children for abuse,” U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona said. “I commend the hard work and commitment of our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners to bring this defendant to justice.”

In October 2022, Espy pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography arising out of events that occurred from March 2021 to August 2021.

Court documents reveal that the investigation was initiated when Espy engaged in online chats with an undercover law enforcement officer whom Espy believed was a 15-year-old girl. Upon being arrested, Espy’s cell phone was seized, and a search warrant was obtained. From this search, approximately 69 videos and four images of child sexual abuse material were found.

The FBI Birmingham’s Child Exploitation Human Trafficking Task Force (CEHTTF), the Homewood Police Department, and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) participated in this investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorneys R. Leann White and Jonathan Cross are prosecuted the case.

The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched by the Department of Justice in May 2006 to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.

Led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section (CEOS), Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, and to identify and rescue victims.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Alabama State newsLocal Alabama State
Tuscaloosa County parents indicted in death of 3-month-old son
Coker, AL1 day ago
Parents indicted after infant dies from 'methamphetamine toxicity'
Coker, AL1 day ago
Ragland man killed in crash north of Pell City
Pell City, AL1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Derick Brown pleads not guilty to Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney’s death due to ‘mental defect’ in state case
Birmingham, AL2 days ago
16-year-old killed in Sylacauga identified; Crime Stoppers offering $1,000 for identity of shooter
Sylacauga, AL2 days ago
Rainbow City man arrested on burglary, theft of property charges
Rainbow City, AL2 days ago
2 Oneonta women killed, 3-year-old injured in crash
Oneonta, AL1 day ago
‘This is a sad time’: Sylacauga residents speak out after student killed in shooting
Sylacauga, AL3 days ago
Coosa County school student found shot and killed in Sylacauga
Sylacauga, AL4 days ago
Two men taken into custody in connection with shots being fired during traffic stop
Anniston, AL3 days ago
Man driving wrong way on Alabama interstate killed in fiery crash with 18-wheeler
Graysville, AL2 days ago
The Biggest March Snowstorm in Alabama History
Birmingham, AL4 days ago
Alabama high school baseball player sues district in alleged hazing incident
Pell City, AL2 days ago
Man killed in head-on collision with tractor trailer truck on I-22
Jasper, AL1 day ago
Birmingham Water Works shutting off water for more than 20,000 delinquent accounts
Birmingham, AL3 days ago
Changes announced for Cullman waste collection
Cullman, AL4 days ago
Former Alabama Staffer Lands New Job
Tuscaloosa, AL1 day ago
Pastor Mike Jr. on His Church’s $4.25 Million Purchase of a Main Worship Center
Birmingham, AL4 days ago
Watch James Spann forecast 1993 blizzard that forced him to fill in for ‘Country Boy’ Eddie
Birmingham, AL4 days ago
UAB dental school launches national dental implant registry
Birmingham, AL3 days ago
Paving project on Tuscaloosa road set to begin March 12
Tuscaloosa, AL2 days ago
The Most Popular Barbecue Joint In Alabama
Homewood, AL4 days ago
Talladega firefighters put out garage fire
Talladega, AL3 days ago
Alabama Basketball Has Opponent for SEC Tournament
Tuscaloosa, AL2 days ago
Watch Nick Saban explain how ‘shy’ 8th-grade self got a ‘D’ in music class, consequences he faced
Tuscaloosa, AL2 days ago
New Business?? This Is Being Built On 15th Street In Tuscaloosa
Tuscaloosa, AL3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy