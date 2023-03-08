No foul play suspected in death of missing man found wrapped in plastic and rolled into rug

BATON ROUGE, La. (TCD) -- A 42-year-old Georgia man who had not been seen for several days was found dead this week on the side of a road.

On Tuesday, March 7, officials from the Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed in a news conference that Nathan Millard's remains had been located and identified. Millard was last seen Feb. 23 at approximately 11:30 p.m., and he was reported missing the next morning. Chief Murphy Paul said Millard's body was found Monday, March 6, on the 2900 block of Scenic Highway.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office released a preliminary report following an autopsy, which said there was "no evidence of internal or external trauma."

Final autopsy results, including toxicology tests, remain pending.

Capt. Kevin Heinz also spoke at the news conference and provided a timeline leading up to Millard's disappearance. At about 10:30 p.m., Millard "left an establishment downtown" and was seen on surveillance videos in downtown Baton Rouge. At one point, he ended up at a Greyhound station. Heinz said a security guard at the station offered him help, but Millard declined.

He was last seen on video cameras at approximately 4:30 a.m.

According to WVLA-TV, Millard was found wrapped in plastic and rolled into a rug.

Heinz said, "At this time, we don't have any indication that there was foul play involved," but investigators are "looking into how he ended up where he was."

