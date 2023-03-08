Open in App
Dallas, TX
See more from this location?
truecrimedaily

Texas man executed for fatally stabbing estranged wife, drowning her 6-year-old daughter in 2009

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eBqlH_0lCEiGDW00

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (TCD) -- A 51-year-old man on death row died by lethal injection Tuesday evening for killing his estranged wife and her daughter in 2009.

Gary Green’s profile on the Texas Department of Criminal Justice says he stabbed and killed a 32-year-old woman and drowned a 6-year-old child in their Dallas home in 2009.

The Associated Press reports Green apologized for killing 32-year-old Lovetta Armstead and 6-year-old Jazzmen Montgomery, telling her family, "I apologize for all the harm I have caused you and your family. We ate together, we laughed and cried together as a family. I’m sorry I failed you."

Green’s attorneys previously appealed his death sentence, arguing he suffered from intellectual disabilities, but neither the appeals court nor the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the decision.

According to the police report, on Sept. 21, 2009, at 5:30 p.m., Armstead dropped her 12-year-old and 9-year-old sons off at their church. Green picked up the children at 8 p.m., and when they returned to their home on Morning Springs Trail, Green stabbed the 9-year-old, who survived the attack.

Then, he reportedly took the two boys to a bedroom to show them the bodies of Armstead and Montgomery. Green "told the children he would allow them to leave," and fled.

The children called 911 and ran to a neighbor’s house. Green turned himself in to Dallas Police on Sept. 22 at 2:15 a.m.

Green reportedly killed Armstead and Montgomery because Armstead wanted to annul their marriage.

Green was pronounced dead at 7:07 p.m., 33 minutes after officials administered the pentobarbital.

TRUE CRIME DAILY: THE PODCAST covers high-profile and under-the-radar cases every week. Subscribe to our YouTube page for podcasts, exclusive videos, and more, and don’t forget to follow us on TikTok.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Dallas, TX newsLocal Dallas, TX
2 men and 2 women killed in shooting at Dallas apartment building, police say
Dallas, TX15 hours ago
Two charged with murder in connection to Northwest Dallas shooting that killed four
Dallas, TX19 hours ago
Dallas Police Arrest 2 Suspects in Quadruple Murder
Dallas, TX16 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Arrest made in Dallas dog dumping case
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Fort Worth Police video shows confrontation that ended in a man being shot by officers
Fort Worth, TX20 hours ago
Police looking for killer who left a man to die in South Dallas
Dallas, TX23 hours ago
North Richland Hills woman killed by a train in Fort Worth
Fort Worth, TX22 hours ago
Dallas shootout ends in death for 61-year-old
Dallas, TX3 days ago
Texas teacher resigns, arrested for alleged relationship with student, district says
Grand Prairie, TX21 hours ago
Man arrested in pit bull attack that left Arlington man seriously injured
Arlington, TX3 days ago
Fort Worth woman arrested for shooting her brother; he's in critical condition
Fort Worth, TX3 days ago
Flower Mound teen, alleged supplier for Carrollton fentanyl trafficker, arrested
Flower Mound, TX2 days ago
South Dallas shootout kills 61-year-old, suspect to be charged with capital murder
Dallas, TX3 days ago
Fort Worth police looking for duo from apparent prank robbery
Fort Worth, TX4 days ago
Young woman dies after being struck by a train in West 7th area
Fort Worth, TX18 hours ago
White Settlement 13-year-old arrested for making terroristic threat
White Settlement, TX5 days ago
North Texas mom Shamaiya Hall accused of killing children has criminal history
Italy, TX7 days ago
Pedestrian struck and killed by train in Fort Worth
Fort Worth, TX3 days ago
Fatal Crash Closes I-35W Express Lanes Near Meacham
Fort Worth, TX14 hours ago
Review: I Saw Humans Working at the 'Automated' McDonald's
Fort Worth, TX3 days ago
An Open Letter To Those Who Drive I-20 Between Abilene & Dallas
Abilene, TX6 days ago
Man Stuck in Dallas Traffic Jumps Out of Car for Some Twerking
Dallas, TX7 days ago
Kennedale man identified as victim in car pulled from Lake Arlington
Kennedale, TX6 days ago
New Dallas Hot dog Restaurant Earns a Whopping $48K Per Day!
Dallas, TX6 days ago
Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas Wants to Know Why So Many Young People Are Moving to Dallas
Dallas, TX5 days ago
These are the best BBQ spots in Dallas-Fort Worth for your eating pleasure: Report
Dallas, TX8 days ago
Recent Arrests in Grapevine
Grapevine, TX10 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy