Texas man executed for fatally stabbing estranged wife, drowning her 6-year-old daughter in 2009

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (TCD) -- A 51-year-old man on death row died by lethal injection Tuesday evening for killing his estranged wife and her daughter in 2009.

Gary Green’s profile on the Texas Department of Criminal Justice says he stabbed and killed a 32-year-old woman and drowned a 6-year-old child in their Dallas home in 2009.

The Associated Press reports Green apologized for killing 32-year-old Lovetta Armstead and 6-year-old Jazzmen Montgomery, telling her family, "I apologize for all the harm I have caused you and your family. We ate together, we laughed and cried together as a family. I’m sorry I failed you."

Green’s attorneys previously appealed his death sentence, arguing he suffered from intellectual disabilities, but neither the appeals court nor the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the decision.

According to the police report, on Sept. 21, 2009, at 5:30 p.m., Armstead dropped her 12-year-old and 9-year-old sons off at their church. Green picked up the children at 8 p.m., and when they returned to their home on Morning Springs Trail, Green stabbed the 9-year-old, who survived the attack.

Then, he reportedly took the two boys to a bedroom to show them the bodies of Armstead and Montgomery. Green "told the children he would allow them to leave," and fled.

The children called 911 and ran to a neighbor’s house. Green turned himself in to Dallas Police on Sept. 22 at 2:15 a.m.

Green reportedly killed Armstead and Montgomery because Armstead wanted to annul their marriage.

Green was pronounced dead at 7:07 p.m., 33 minutes after officials administered the pentobarbital.

