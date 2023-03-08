Browns NFL Draft Top-30 Visit Tracker

A look at who the Cleveland Browns will bring in for a top-30 visit prior to the 2023 NFL Draft.
It's that time of year again, where NFL teams are bringing in potential draft selections for top-30 visits. Though the Cleveland Browns do not have a first-round draft pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, their first noted visit is a surprising one.
Ohio State's Dawand Jones will meet with the Browns. The Buckeyes have two of the top four tackles in this draft, the Browns looked interested in one. With questions about Jedrick Wills Jr.'s future, a second-round pick on the future of the position would be no surprise. Though, to get Jones, the Browns would likely need to move up.
This article will update with athletes the Browns will have a visit with piece to the NFL Draft, which will be held April 27-29.
