Former Suns Forward Mikal Bridges Makes History With Nets

Former Phoenix Suns forward Mikal Bridges has had quite the start to his career with the Brooklyn Nets, accomplishing a historical feat with his new squad.

It feels as if every part of the trade that landed Kevin Durant with the Phoenix Suns will be tied together in some form or fashion.

Especially the talents of Cam Johnson and Mikal Bridges - two players that began their career in the Valley and slowly turned into fan favorites for not only their play on the court, but their personality off of it.

Johnson and Bridges (a.k.a. the Twins) were part of the monster trade package sent over to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for Durant and T.J. Warren. The decision was a reminder that the league is first and foremost a business, and feelings should be left at the door as teams try their hand at doing what's best for them.

Since their arrival in Brooklyn, Bridges and Johnson have performed quite well. Bridges - however - has hit historic numbers in his first ten games with the Nets.

Bridges became the first player in NBA history to average at least 25 points with 50 FG%/40 3PT%/90 FT% in his first ten games with a new team.

Thus far in the month of March, Bridges is averaging 30.5 points per game on 52.6% shooting.

Since joining Brooklyn, Bridges has just two games where he didn't score at least 21 points or more. He's dropped 30+ in three straight games and even hit a career-high 45 points with the Nets just three games into his new digs.

It's safe to say that while Phoenix would make that trade again, Bridges is paying dividends for everybody in Brooklyn.