Prosecutor: Morris County family found dead in apparent murder-suicide

By Matt Trapani and Naomi Yané,

2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gjaGm_0lCEh6RI00

Three members of a family were found dead in a home on Justine Place in the Succasunna section of Roxbury Township on Tuesday, according to the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office.

They say that the deaths appear to be the result of a murder-suicide.

Neighbors say they are still trying to wrap their heads around how this could happen in such a quiet neighborhood.

“It’s hard to understand why a dad would do this,” says neighbor Marge Stigliano.

Authorities say that it was sometime between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m. Tuesday when 57-year-old Peter Ventricelli allegedly shot his 58-year-old wife Kellie and 15-year-old son Anthony and then turned the gun on himself.

Police say this was likely domestic violence related. But neighbors say the father kept to himself and the mother and son were friendly and helpful.

“Her son was over here during the snow we had last week. He helped shovel out the driveway,” says neighbor Larry Worobech.

“[Kellie] was very happy, and Anthony was a very sweet young man,” Stigliano says.

A friend of the family called the police to request a wellness check on the family. Police arrived at the home around 10 a.m., which is when they found the bodies.

“We’re talking about domestic violence. This is what this matter appears to be. We’ve looked at some sophisticated technology….and we’ve looked at the scene and have made that determination,” says Morris County Sheriff James Gannon.

The Roxbury School District released a statement following the tragedy. “It is with a heavy heart that we share the devastating news of the loss of one of our high school students. The high school administration and staff have coordinated supports and resources for students and staff who may need them."

The Morris County Prosecutor’s Office says that there were no prior incidents reported at the home. They say a motive has not yet been determined.

A GoFundMe account has been set up for the family's funeral costs.

