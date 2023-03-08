Give Well: Planning on giving

Sometimes, we plan on doing things. And I mean, we really plan to do the things – I really plan on cleaning out my closets and drawers. I plan on getting a pair of trousers hemmed this Spring (the same pair of trousers that has been in my trunk since about this time last year when I first planned on having them hemmed) so I can finally wear them. I plan on reading more, getting a hobby one day, being a more consistent gardener, and the list goes on.

One of the greatest planners of all time must be Martha Stewart. I love the magazine Martha Stewart Living; in every issue, Martha shares her calendar for the month. There are several levels of activities, most of which are related to the cleaning, organization and maintenance of her home and grounds; she includes all the tasks she has on her agenda broken out into quarterly, monthly, weekly, and daily routines that she keeps year-round.