Eagles updated roster ahead of NFL free agency

The All-Pro quarterback and MVP runner-up will look to secure a long-term contract extension over the next few weeks.
#2 CB Darius Slay
The veteran cornerback will look to sign a contract extension this spring, while the Eagles may just settle for a restructure.
#6 WR DeVonta Smth
Entering his third year, Smith will look to take the next step.
#7 LB Haason Reddick
Reddick will enter year two of a 3-year, $45 million contract and if he can match his 16.5 sacks from 2022, he could look to reset the market.
#11 WR A.J. Brown
Brown logged 1,496 yards receiving in his first year with the Eagles and will look to take things to the next level.
#16 WR Quez Watkins
After taking a step back in year three, Watkins will look to re-establish himself in the Eagles’ passing game.
#17 LB Nakobe Dean
Dean will see an uptick in snaps next season and depending on how things shake out in free agency, the former Georiga All-American could return to the NovaCare Complex as Philadelphia’s starting MIKE or WILL linebacker.
#18 WR Britain Covey
Covey made the practice squad as an undrafted rookie and had 33 punt returns and 10 kick returns for the Eagles this season, acting as the Eagles’ primary return man on the punt team and the second-leading kickoff returner.
Covey finished with over 500 yards between kick and punt returns and didn’t cost Philadelphia any games by putting the football on the ground.
#19 QB Ian Book
The former Notre Dame quarterback is currently the backup with Gardner Minshew set to test free agency.
#21 CB Andre Chachere
Chachere spent time on the Eagles’ practice squad and active roster, playing in seven games in 2022 and contributing 141 special teams snaps and another 10 on defense. He had two tackles on defense and three on special teams.
In 2021, Chachere was second on the team in special teams snaps in his first year with the team.
#27 CB Zech McPhearson
The third-year cornerback is a key member of the special teams unit and will look to see more snaps on the outside.
#28 CB Josh Jobe
The former Alabama cornerback went undrafted but made enough of an impression to make the 53-man roster, and 11 appearances this season.
Jobe played 220 special teams snaps but finished with just one tackle.
With James Bradberry likely to depart in free agency, Jobe has the pedigree and physicality to step right into the rotation as a second-year player.
#29 CB Avonte Maddox
The Eagles’ slot cornerback battled injuries in 2022 but is still among the best in the league at his position when healthy.
#32 S Reed Blankenship
The former Middle Tennesee State safety saw action in 10 games with four starts after making the Eagles’ 53-man roster as an undrafted free agent.
Blankenship finished with 34 tackles, two passes defended, and one interception in a talented secondary.
With both Marcus Epps and C.J. Gardner-Johnson hitting free agency, Blankenship has all the looks of a starter in 2023.
#34 RB Trey Sermon
San Francisco selected the Ohio State product in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft, with Sermon lasting one season in the Bay Area, before being waived and landing with the Eagles.
Sermon had just two carries for 19 yards on the season, but he offers potential with athleticism and elite size for the position, and 2023 will likely be his time.
#42 S K'Von Wallace
Wallace will enter the final year of his rookie deal looking to keep his place on a retooling roster.
#50 OT Fred Johnson
Johnson played at the University of Florida and signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers as an undrafted free agent after the 2019 NFL Draft.
After making the Steelers’ initial 53-man roster, he was waived and claimed off waivers by the Cincinnati Bengals. Johnson made eight starts in 23 games with Cincinnati during his three years with the team.
#51 C Cam Jurgens
Jurgens was Jason Kelce’s handpicked successor, but it’ll be on the future Hall of Fame center to decide when he’ll walk away.
Jurgens was dominant when pressed into action during the preseason and he’ll slide over to guard if Isaac Seumalo moves on in the free agency process.
#62 C Jason Kelce
Kelce is pondering retirement and the team has a June decision looming.
#65 OL Lane Johnson
The All-Pro right tackle had groin surgery and will spend the bulk of the offseason rehabbing.
#66 OL Roderick Johnson
The Cleveland Browns drafted Johnson in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft out of Florida State.
Johnson made six starts in 29 total games with the Texans before spending time on the Dolphins and Chiefs roster this summer.
#66 DE Matt Leo
Leo first joined the Eagles through the NFL International Player Pathway Program during the 2020 offseason. This past season was his third on the practice squad.
#68 OL Jordan Mailata
The talented left tackle will return looking to make his first Pro Bowl.
#69 OL Landon Dickerson
The Pro Bowl left guard will look to take the next step to an All-Pro after a dominating season.
#73 DT Marvin Wilson
Wilson was elevated for one game in the 2022 season, logging four tackles against the Houston Texans in Week 9.
#75 DE Tarron Jackson
The former Coastal Carolina pass rusher was waived and placed on the practice squad after Philadelphia acquired Robert Quinn.
Jackson appeared in four games and plated 27 defensive snaps.
#76 OL Tyrese Robinson
Robinson went undrafted in 2022 after playing college ball at Oklahoma; there, he lined up at both guard and tackle, starting 38 games during his tenure as a Sooner.
Robinson was first signed on October 3, before he was released the day after Thanksgiving. Now, the Eagles have brought him back to the practice squad.
#78 OL Sua Opeta
Signed by Philadelphia in 2019 as an undrafted free agent of FCS powerhouse Weber State University, Opeta has spent time on the practice squad and this season, made the 53-man roster.
Opeta appeared in seven games this season for Philadelphia, logging 92 offensive snaps at guard, allowing three pressures, and a 38.1 grade from PFF.
#81 TE Grant Calcaterra
The former Oklahoma and SMU pass catcher saw action in 15 games, with two starts while Dallas Goedert was injured.
Calcaterra caught five passes for 81 yards as a rookie in an offense dominated by Goedert and other pass catchers.
Calcaterra has a relationship with Jalen Hurts from their time at Oklahoma and Philadelphia can especially dangerous on offense when multiple tight ends are in the lineup.
#84 WR Greg Ward
Originally signed by the Eagles as a rookie free agent in 2017, Ward started this season on the Injured Reserve list with a toe injury before he was added to the practice squad in October. He was elevated from the practice squad for Super Bowl LVII.
#52 LB Davion Taylor
Taylor started six games in 2021 before suffering an injury, and he returned to a loaded linebacker group in 2022 and struggled throughout this preseason, before spending the year on the practice squad.
#82 WR Devon Allen
Allen signed with the Eagles as a free agent during the 2022 offseason after a six-year hiatus competing as an Olympic hurdler.
He has one 55-yard touchdown against the Browns and will be excellent on special teams when called up.
#85 WR Tyrie Cleveland
A 2020 seventh-round draft pick out of the University of Florida, Cleveland played in 23 career games for the Broncos, amassing 91 yards on nine receptions.
Cleveland made six appearances this season, mainly on special teams.
His most recent game action came in Week 10 for the Broncos, when he saw three targets in a loss to the Titans, as Denver was without starting wide receivers Jerry Jeudy (ankle) and KJ Hamler (hamstring) who were sidelined by injury.
#88 TE Dallas Goedert
Goedert was on track to be an All-Pro prior to Week 10, leading NFL tight ends in yards and yards after the catch prior to his shoulder injury suffered in the November 14 loss to Washington.
He finished the regular season with 55 receptions for 702 yards and three touchdowns while logging 10 catches for 81 yards and a score in the playoff wins over New York and San Francisco.
#89 TE Jack Stoll
#90 DT Jordan Davis
The former Georgia All-American saw action in 13 games and made five starts during a promising rookie season.
Davis was dominant during the preseason but saw his momentum slowed by an ankle injury in Week 8.
The Eagles traded up to grab the defensive tackle, and he made plays logging 14 tackles, one quarterback pressure, and one pass defended with zero missed tackles.
Philadelphia has four free-agent defensive tackles and Davis will surely be a starter in 2023 with more of an impact.
#14 RB Kenneth Gainwell
After averaging just 24.1 during the regular season, Gainwell averaged 97.5 scrimmage yards against the Giants and 49ers, putting his dual-threat abilities on display.
The second-year running back from Memphis could get the keys to the NFL’s top rushing attack if Miles Sanders departs via free agency.
Regardless of what happens in free agency, Gainwell will his role increase as Philadelphia works to surround Jalen Hurts with elite talent.
#93 DT Milton Williams
Williams was a part of the Eagles’ deep rotation of tackles and defensive ends, improving from his rookie season.
Williams logged 4 sacks, 6 QB hits, and 9 TFLs, and was one of the only players at his position to earn such a stat line without starting a game.
That’ll change in 2023.
#94 DE Josh Sweat
Kennedy Brooks
A native of Mansfield, Texas, the 5-foot-11, 209-pound Brooks became the fourth player in Oklahoma Sooners history to post three 1,000-yard rushing seasons.
Signed by the Eagles as a 2022 undrafted free agent, Brooks spent the first half of the season on the practice squad before being released in late November.
