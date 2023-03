Fentanyl-laced drugs have become a concern in the St. Joseph area, and some are calling for the use of test strips despite laws preventing their possession.

“As long as it’s being used for the purpose it’s being sold for, having access to these test strips could have a huge impact for those battling addiction and trying to avoid fentanyl,” said Capt. Shawn Collie, of the Buchanan County Drug Strike Force.