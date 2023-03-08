NCAA Tournament bracketology: Gonzaga slated a No. 2 seed after WCC championship

After emphatically punching their ticket to the NCAA Tournament, the No. 9 Gonzaga Bulldogs have made their case as a potential 2-seed in the Big Dance.

On a historic night for the program, the Zags (28-5, 14-2 WCC) demolished No. 16 Saint Mary's , 77-51, in the WCC championship game. Drew Timme surpassed Frank Burgess as Gonzaga's all-time leading scorer before finishing with a game-high 18 points. The Zags never trailed en route to their fourth-straight WCC title.

With the win, Gonzaga improved to 6-4 in Quad 1 games and climbed three spots to No. 6 in the NCAA Evaluation Tool rankings. The Zags also rank No. 7 in KenPom while boasting the No. 1 adjusted offense and 74th-best adjusted defense.

As Selection Sunday approaches, Gonzaga is arguably peaking at the right time amid a nine-game winning streak.

CBS Sports' Jerry Palm holds Gonzaga in high regard following the WCC Tournament. Palm lists the Zags as the 2-seed in the South Region, with Alabama claiming the region's top seed. Conversely to DeCourcy, Palm values Purdue as a No. 1 seed with UCLA joining the Zags on the 2-seed line.

The Bruins (27-4) are riding a 10-game winning streak into the Pac-12 Tournament. After knocking off Arizona at home on Saturday, Mike Cronin's team was ranked No. 2 in the most recent Associated Press Top 25 poll, which is the program's highest ranking since 2021.

Mike DeCourcy's latest bracketology predictions released Wednesday have Mark Few's squad as a 3-seed in the West Region, with UCLA and Baylor claiming the region's top two seeds. The Zags would face 14-seeded Furman in the first round, which won the Southern Conference Conference Championship on Tuesday.

Joining the Zags on DeCourcy's 3-seed line are UConn, Kansas State and Marquette.

In ESPN's NCAA Tournament Bracketology by Joe Lunardi, Gonzaga held its position on the 3-seed line in the West Region. Along with the Golden Eagles and Wildcats, Lunardi awarded the last 3-seed to Tennessee.

As for the Gaels, they sit on the 6-seed line according to all three mentioned bracketologies. Saint Mary's dropped two spots to No. 10 in the NET and No. 11 in KenPom's rankings.