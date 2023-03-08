Open in App
Jacksonville, FL
Athlon Sports

Jaguars Released Notable Defensive Starter On Wednesday

By Milo Taibi,

5 days ago

The Jacksonville Jaguars today made their release of cornerback Shaquill Griffin official.

This news won't catch Jacksonville fans off guard, as earlier in the week reports emerged that the team intended to cut Griffin to free up cap space.

By freeing Griffin from their payroll, Jacksonville will save roughly $13.1 million in cap space.

Griffin's time with the Jaguars ended in disappointing fashion. On the heels of a successful run with the Seattle Seahawks, Shaquill signed a three-year, $44.5 million pact with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

It was a deal that Griffin wouldn't see the end of, as the team cut ties following an injury-plagued 2022 campaign. NFL analyst Corbin K. Smith summarized Griffin's misadventures in Jacksonville.

"Shaquill Griffin officially hitting the market after Jaguars released him. Yet another cautionary tale for teams spending big money in free agency on players."

With his time in Jacksonville behind him, however, Griffin will surely generate interest on the free agent market. He joins a class of available cornerbacks such as Patrick Peterson, James Bradberry, Jonathan Jones Cameron Sutton, and Bryce Callahan.

While Griffin won't make any team's list of bombshell offseason acquisitions, he'll be a stellar addition to any club's defensive depth chart.

