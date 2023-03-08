Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting Scores Crucial UCL Goal To Punish Casual Play By Former Team PSG

Thomas Muller tackled Marco Verratti inside the PSG penalty area before passing to Leon Goretzka, who put the ball on a plate for Choupo-Moting.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting scored against former club Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday night to put Bayern Munich in firm control of their UEFA Champions League last 16 clash.

After winning the first leg 1-0 in France three weeks earlier, Bayern went 2-0 ahead on aggregate 61 minutes into the return game.

It came after PSG made a mess of trying to play out from the back.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting pictured (right) scoring for Bayern Munich against former club PSG IMAGO/Hartenfelser

Choupo-Moting, who played for PSG between 2018 and 2020, had put the ball in the net nine minutes earlier only to be denied by a controversial offside call.

But that did not cost Bayern as Serge Gnabry made it 3-0 on aggregate in the final minute.