Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting Scores Crucial UCL Goal To Punish Casual Play By Former Team PSG

By Robert Summerscales,

5 days ago

Thomas Muller tackled Marco Verratti inside the PSG penalty area before passing to Leon Goretzka, who put the ball on a plate for Choupo-Moting.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting scored against former club Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday night to put Bayern Munich in firm control of their UEFA Champions League last 16 clash.

After winning the first leg 1-0 in France three weeks earlier, Bayern went 2-0 ahead on aggregate 61 minutes into the return game.

It came after PSG made a mess of trying to play out from the back.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting pictured (right) scoring for Bayern Munich against former club PSG

IMAGO/Hartenfelser

Choupo-Moting, who played for PSG between 2018 and 2020, had put the ball in the net nine minutes earlier only to be denied by a controversial offside call.

But that did not cost Bayern as Serge Gnabry made it 3-0 on aggregate in the final minute.

READ MORE: Lionel Messi Suffers Another Early Champions League Exit As Bayern Munich Extinguish PSG's Euro Dream

