Judge Who Became First Black Woman to Preside over Utah State Courts Says She Has ‘Mixed Feelings’ About the Honor

The first Black woman judge to be appointed to the Utah State Courts recognizes that the feat is an honor, although she has “mixed feelings” about being the first.

It was the last year of the 20th century when Judge Shauna Graves-Robertson accomplished the historic achievement in 1999. But she wonders why it took so long for a Black woman to secure the position.

“It’s an honor to be of service. But I can’t help wondering why it took so long for a black woman judge to be seated on the bench,” she said in a press release obtained by ABC4. “And now I am wondering why it’s taking so long for another African American to be appointed, male or female.”

Source: Deseret News

The Salt Lake City native began her career trajectory as an attorney for the Salt Lake Legal Defenders office. Although all the judges were female at the time, there were no Black women judges. So when one of the judges decided to retire, she was approached by another judge to see if she would be interested in filling the position.

The judges were “fabulous” and she worked with a “dynamic staff,” Judge Graves-Robertson said in the press release. She did, however, face many challenges as well. But those trials and tribulations were necessary for her to succeed in her career. She advises that anyone looking to secure a job should just apply because it would be more difficult “to get a job you do not apply for.”

“The Hue of our state is changing,” she said. “And with that change there are those who understand the power of diversity and inclusion. Our best chance for positive growth comes when we have a number of different voices as part of the conversation.”

Judge Graves-Robertson currently serves as the presiding judge in Salt Lake County and is a member of the National Association of Women Judges, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Women Lawyers of Utah and the Utah Minority Bar Association.