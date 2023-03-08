Open in App
Ballwin, MO
St. Louis Riverfront Times

Greater St. Louis Book Fair Returns to Queeny Park

By Jaime Lees,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15NxgL_0lCEKWJ200
Come 'n' get 'em.

Bibliophiles assemble! One of the best book fairs of the whole year is coming back again soon.

The Greater St. Louis Book Fair returns to Queeny Park (550 Weidman Road; Ballwin MO 63011) from Thursday, May 4, through Monday, May 8. The massive book fair draws thousands from St. Louis and beyond each year and some book-heads even travel in from neighboring states to get in on the action.


This is the 73rd year that the fair has been operating, and it offers not just cheap books but also rare books and collector’s editions as well.

At this event, books are categorized by subject, which includes history, biography, travel, cooking, mystery and more. There are even sections for graphic novels and children’s books, which can be difficult to find in some stores.

If you want the rare stuff, though, you’re going to have to pay. Presale tickets for Thursday, May 14, are $15 but a ticket to save your place in line is $25. General admission is free from 10 a.m. through 8 p.m. on Friday, May 5, and Saturday, May 6. But if you really want to score some deals, on Sunday, May 7, there is a half-price sale from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.


The extra cool part here is that all of the proceeds from the fair benefit local non-profit education and literacy programs, so you can feel good about paying to get in early, too.

Visit s tlouisbookfair.org for more information.

