Colorado Police Releases Final Statement On Ja Morant Investigation

The Colorado police has given its verdict on the Ja Morant investigation.

Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Ja Morant has received big updates on the investigation conducted by the Colorado Police department, which could have kept him away from the Memphis Grizzlies for a long time.

After a couple of days of investigating Ja's actions over the weekend when he flashed a gun on Instagram Live, sending the NBA world into a frenzy .

"Regarding the incident, circulated on the internet. involving an NBA player. On March 4. 2023, the Glendale Police Department was alerted by members of the media of video circulating on the internet that involved a prominent NBA player singing and holding what appeared to be a firearm by the butt end of a gun for several seconds. Through investigation, the GPD was able to determine the incident took place at Shotgun Willies, located in the City of Glendale, during the club's lawful operating hours. GPD was not able to determine that probable cause existed for the filing of any charges. In this case, it should be noted that on the night in question the GPD did not receive any calls for service at the nightclub regarding a weapon of any type. Subsequently, no disturbances were reported, and no citizens or patrons of the club came forward to make a complaint. The investigation also concluded that no one was threatened or menaced with the firearm and in fact no firearm was ever located. Although the video was concerning enough to prompt an investigation, there was not enough available evidence to charge anyone with a crime. Under our justice system all persons are presumed innocent until proven otherwise."

This is big news for Ja, who is still trying to seek help and come back better once he returns to the court. The Memphis Grizzlies player is ready to redeem himself once he comes back, and this investigation can be a good first step for that.

Morant has been the talk of the town the last week, and it doesn't seem like that will change anytime soon. He's vowed to do better now, and we have to sit and wait to see if he remains true to his word.

The NBA Still Investigates Ja Morant For His Gun Incident

Meanwhile, everybody is on this player, as the NBA is also conducting an investigation that will define if they need to suspend the player after the Memphis Grizzlies did the same in the wake of his Instagram Live.

Morant remains one of the best young players in the league, and having him on the court is a lot better for the Grizzlies and the NBA. However, it's unclear when that will happen, and if Ja will live up to his word once he makes it back to the team.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.