Open in App
Philadelphia, PA
See more from this location?
ESPN

Flyers' Tony DeAngelo gets 2-game suspension for spearing

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YBhvu_0lCEHsQH00

Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Tony DeAngelo on Wednesday was suspended two games for spearing Tampa Bay Lightning forward Corey Perry , the NHL's department of player safety announced.

DeAngelo had received a major penalty and a game misconduct for spearing Perry below the belt as part of a scrum in front of the Tampa Bay net during the Flyers' 5-2 loss Tuesday.

The league said in a video breaking down the incident that DeAngelo "did not engage with Perry in any way prior to spearing him, choosing to deliver the strike while Perry was not looking," and that the "premeditated nature" of the offense and the force with which it was delivered to the groin area were deserving of the suspension.

DeAngelo will miss games Thursday at Carolina and Saturday at Pittsburgh, and he will forfeit about $54,000 in salary.

Perry immediately fell to the ice on his back after the hit, and his Lightning teammates then surrounded DeAngelo and took him down to the ice in the slot before his Philadelphia linemates joined to defend him.

After the game, DeAngelo told reporters that he intended to give Perry "a shot" but didn't mean for it to land where it did.

"He tried to slash my stick out of my hands a second beforehand. He talks all game," DeAngelo said. "I asked him to fight -- he doesn't want to fight. He'll tell you he's asked me to fight for years. I don't say no. But wasn't trying to give him a shot [where it landed]. Replay probably looks worse."

DeAngelo has 10 goals and 34 points this season.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Philadelphia, PA newsLocal Philadelphia, PA
76ers fight back from 21 down, turn to 'MVP' Joel Embiid to deliver win
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
A North Carolina pastor narrowly escaped death after his wife stopped doctors from prematurely harvesting his organs
Wilkesboro, NC2 days ago
Michael Irvin Misconduct Case: Judge Red Hot After Blatant Violation
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Michael Irvin Accuser Shares Vulgar Details of Alleged Misconduct in Court Documents
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Mick Cronin rushes off after hearing fan yelled at father
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Bears trading No. 1 overall pick to Panthers for haul that includes WR DJ Moore, sources say
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
How strategy for Panthers, Bears changes after No. 1 pick trade
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Eric Musselman's Arkansas frustrations boil over during, after loss
Fayetteville, AR2 days ago
XFL Week 4: Highlights, game recaps, top players, news
Houston, TX7 hours ago
Georgia Tech fires men's basketball coach Josh Pastner
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
Pitching constrictions hamper Team USA in WBC loss to Mexico
Mexico, NY38 minutes ago
Houston, Kansas, Purdue join Alabama as NCAA tourney's No. 1 seeds
Tuscaloosa, AL11 hours ago
NFL Twitter reacts to Panthers-Bears DJ Moore trade
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
Snubbed Tar Heels elect to skip NIT, 'focus on moving ahead'
Chapel Hill, NC9 hours ago
Padres' Bob Melvin ponders 6-man rotation, Opening Day starter
San Diego, CA10 hours ago
Oklahoma St., Rutgers, Oregon, Clemson snare NIT No. 1 seeds
Clemson, SC7 hours ago
Vandy comes from behind to defeat Loyola Marymount
Nashville, TN2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy