swimswam.com

NCAA Zone B Diving: Bryden Hattie Completes Sweep, Mia Vallee Now Two-For-Two By James Sutherland, 5 days ago

By James Sutherland, 5 days ago

Tennessee's Bryden Hattie went three-for-three at the Zone B Diving Championships, winning the men's platform event on Tuesday. Current photo via Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athletics. 2023 ...