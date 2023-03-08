IRS office in downtown Los Angeles to offer rare Saturday hours

The IRS California Taxpayer Assistance Center in downtown Los Angeles will offer Saturday hours this weekend as part of an effort by the agency to assist people who have tax-related issues and may be unable to make weekday appointments.

The office at 300 N. Los Angeles St. will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, and no appointments will be required. IRS offices are usually open solely on weekdays by appointment only.

People visiting the office can receive in-person help from IRS employees. A variety of services will be offered, but no cash payments will be accepted.

People are also urged to bring a photo ID, Social Security cards, any relevant IRS letters or notices or other related documents.

The IRS will not offer actual tax-return preparation services, but it can provide information about available tax-preparation options in the area.