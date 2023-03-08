Open in App
San Francisco, CA
This San Francisco Villa Starred in ‘The Princess Diaries.’ Now It Could Be Yours for $9 Million.

By Abby Montanez,

5 days ago
Turns out the fictional Grove High School that Anne Hathaway’s character attended in The Princess Diaries wasn’t an educational institution at all. It was actually someone’s house and now, the Bay Area abode is up for grabs.

Home of the Week: Inside Brooklyn Nets Star Ben Simmons's $20 Million Modern L.A. Mansion

Located on Lyon Street, aka San Francisco’s Billionaires Row, the Italian-style villa dates back 100 years when it was built in 1923 by architect August Headman. Over the past century, it’s been renovated by its various owners—one of which included real estate magnate and former Giants owner Bob Lurie. Today, the storied residence is most known for its appearance in the 2001 Disney movie, though only its exterior was used for filming.

A home on San Francisco’s Lyon Street that starred as the high school in The Princess Diaries just listed for $8.9 million

The Mediterranean manse is being offered up for $8.9 million by Michael Mendes, the former CEO of Just Desserts, a nationwide baked goods distributor. He and his family paid roughly $6.4 million for the pad back in 2009. Mendes told The Wall Street Journal that his daughter was thrilled at the time given the home’s Hollywood history. “It was a bit unfortunate because we were trying to negotiate a good price,” he said.

This Historic $38.5 Million LA Compound Has a Movie Theater That Seats 46 People and Its Own Art Museum

Sitting at the eastern edge of the Presidio wall, the three-floor estate measures a whopping 4,554 square feet and comprises four bedrooms, plus three full bathrooms. Of the improvements made by the Mendeses, they added an outdoor kitchen and dining area to the sprawling roof deck. Naturally, it also has panoramic views of the city and the park. Additionally, an office can be found on the entry level.

The villa was originally built in 1923 by architect August Headman and once belonged to former San Francisco Giants owner Bob Lurie

If you’re a neoclassical design lover, the structure comes complete with a Juliet balcony and a double curved staircase. Other highlights include a woodburning fireplace in the living room, lavish arched windows and ornate period molding. While the dwelling largely retains its original look and feel, it has a few modern comforts including an elevator, media room and gym. “There is a kind of romance to the home that will surely attract prospective caretakers for whom beauty and harmony really matter,” said Compass agent Steven Mavromihalis, who holds the listing with colleague Jessica Grimes.

Click here to see all the photos of 2601 Lyon St.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Are Reportedly in Escrow on a $64 Million Los Angeles Manse

