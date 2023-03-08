Joel Embiid offers a blunt take on the MVP race despite not being the leading candidate for the award - "I’m still going to be the best player on the floor”

As Embiid continues to get overlooked in the MVP race, he has stated that it doesn't really bother him anymore because he knows he's the best player on the court everytime he plays

Joel Embiid is putting together another dominant campaign for the Philadelphia 76ers , but once again, it doesn't seem like he's the frontrunner to win the NBA's MVP award for the 2022-23 season. This isn't the first time Embiid believes he isn't getting the respect he deserves in the MVP race, but it sounds like it isn't bothering him anymore. After another electric 39-point outing for the Sixers, Embiid said he knows he's the best player every time he takes the floor, regardless of what awards he does or does not win.

Should Embiid be garnering more consideration in the MVP race?

At this point, it feels like Embiid's strong play is just expected. He's once again leading the NBA in points per game (33.3) and his other numbers (10.1 RPG, 4.1 APG, 53.7 FG%) highlight how he's managed to have a significant impact in every facet of the game once again for Philly. And despite that, Embiid doesn't even crack the top three in the NBA's latest MVP leaderboard.

Those numbers make it seem like Embiid should be a resounding MVP candidate, and the advanced numbers agree. Basketball Reference's Win Shares metric, which estimates how many wins a player directly contributes to, has Embiid at 9.4, the third highest total in the league behind Nikola Jokic, the presumed MVP frontrunner, and strangely enough, Domantas Sabonis. But players such as Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jayson Tatum, and Luka Doncic sit behind Embiid here.

Jokic has been extremely good for the Denver Nuggets once again this season, and while Embiid isn't playing at the same level as him, he should certainly be getting more MVP consideration this season. Yet, whereas Embiid has openly complained about not being an MVP before, it seems like it's something that just doesn't bother him much anymore because he knows just how good he is. Even with this change in mentality, it will be interesting to see if Embiid can make a final MVP push over the remainder of the 76ers season.