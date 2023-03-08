Tigard Police Log: Manager brings gun to machete fight

Monday, Feb. 20

Two thefts in progress were reported back-to-back at a store on Washington Square Road. As officers were responding, a third theft in progress was reported from a store near Southwest Durham Road and Pacific Highway. In that instance, a man and woman pushed several carts of merchandise outside and the man pointed a gun at a person in the parking lot who was in his way, then got away in a car. They were not immediately located.

A man on felony probation was reported by loss prevention at a store in the 7600 block of Southwest Dartmouth Street trying to use keys to unlock cases with high-dollar items inside. He was taken to jail for theft.

Tuesday, Feb. 21

A man reported someone made an unauthorized transaction to transfer a significant amount of money out of his bank account and into a separate banking institution. The suspect(s) have not been identified at this time.

A person with memory care issues was found safe near Southwest Hall Boulevard and Pacific Highway.

Officers assisted with two separate Department of Human Services referrals involving potential cases of abuse.

Wednesday, Feb. 22

A man was going through a dumpster outside a store in the 11900 block of Southwest Pacific Highway when he was confronted by the property manager. The man pulled out a machete and the property manager pulled out a gun. The man then left on a bike, and nobody was hurt. Officers found him nearby and he was taken to jail.

Employees at a bank reported a man and woman were there, trying to cash a stolen check. Officers arrived and recovered the original checkbook, which was taken from a car that was stolen. The man and woman both went to jail on charges of forgery, attempted theft and identity theft.

Thursday, Feb. 23

A man called to report a woman deceased at an apartment complex on Southwest Maplewood Drive. The man was ultimately arrested and charged with her murder.

Officers responded to several hazards, welfare checks, crashes and related storm calls as snow began falling across the metro area.

A store in the 11900 block of Southwest Pacific Highway was burglarized and property was taken. Officers are working to identify potential suspects in the case.

Friday, Feb. 24

Officers continued to respond to calls in the snow and ice as the winter storm continued, including hazards, helping drivers, checking on people and responding to crashes.

A domestic disturbance was reported in the 9600 block of Southwest Johnson Street. A man was arrested and taken to jail for domestic harassment.

A man overdosed on suspected fentanyl in a car in the 11600 block of Southwest 72nd Avenue. Narcan was administered and he was taken to the hospital for treatment.

A car fire was reported at Southwest Scholls Ferry Road and 125th Avenue. Everyone made it out safely and officers assisted with traffic control.

Saturday, Feb. 25

A man was arrested for harassment after grabbing and shoving his neighbor over a loud music dispute in the 11500 block of Southwest Hall Boulevard.

An assault was reported between two houseless individuals in the 11200 block of Southwest 72nd Avenue, where a woman tried to stab her significant other and he pepper-sprayed her in return. She was taken to jail, charged with assault. He was not hurt.