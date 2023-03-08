Open in App
Pensacola Beach, FL
Florida fisherman lands 13-foot great white shark

By Joe Kelley,

5 days ago
A Florida shark fisherman has reeled in a great white that measures at least 13 feet in length.

John McLean, the owner of Big John Shark Fishing Adventures, was leading a 24-hour charter off Pensacola Beach last month when the shark took the bait, a “massive yellowfin tuna head,” he says. In the struggle that followed, McLean and four of his clients took turns reeling the massive creature in, he says.

All totaled, it took about an hour and seven minutes for McLean and his crew to reel in the massive great white, the boat captain says. Then, about a minute after they successfully brought the shark in, they released it back into the ocean, according to McLean.

