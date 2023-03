Looper

Christian Serratos Felt A Bit Robbed Of A Dramatic Farewell After Rosita's TWD Fate By Jason Connolly, 5 days ago

By Jason Connolly, 5 days ago

Although AMC's "The Walking Dead" is well-known for its gory zombie violence, shocking character deaths, and bleak apocalyptic setting, the series finale "Rest in Peace" ...