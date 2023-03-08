Game day updates: Bowling Green 70, Eastern Michigan 36 — Final

CLEVELAND — Here are updates from Wednesday’s Bowling Green State University women’s basketball MAC tournament quarterfinal game. This story will be updated after each quarter.

FOURTH QUARTER

Bowling Green earned a trip to Friday’s semifinals with a convincing 70-36 victory over Eastern Michigan.

BGSU (26-5) held Eastern Michigan to just 23 points over the final three quarters. The Falcons will face either No. 3 Ball State or No. 6 Akron in Friday’s semifinals.

Elissa Brett had 16 points and eight rebounds to lead a balanced BGSU scoring effort. Tayra Eke’s 11 points led Eastern Michigan (15-15).

THIRD QUARTER

Bowling Green maintained its double-digit advantage to take a 45-26 lead over Eastern Michigan after three quarters.

BGSU built a 21-point lead, its biggest of the game, on three occasions. Nyla Hampton’s 3-pointer from the corner gave the Falcons a 38-17 lead, Elissa Brett’s runner for a score made it 40-19, and Sophie Dziekan’s basket pushed the advantage to 42-21.

Lexi Fleming led eight BGSU scorers with 10 points. Nyla Hampton and Elissa Brett both scored eight.

SECOND QUARTER

Bowling Green dominated the second quarter to take a 35-15 halftime lead over Eastern Michigan.

The Falcons outscored the Eagles 21-2 to build their 20-point lead. Tayra Eke’s bucket in the paint with 8:03 left was the only score for Eastern Michigan in the quarter.

BGSU forced 10 of Eastern Michigan’s 16 turnovers in the second quarter, and had a 15-10 advantage in points off turnovers. The Falcons had 11 miscues.

Lexi Fleming had 10 points and four rebounds in the first half for BGSU. She had a three-point play and a pair of free throws to make it 26-15, and her drive for a score pushed the lead to 30-15.

Nyla Hampton’s layup off a steal and Jocelyn Tate’s three-point play in the final minute capped off a stellar quarter for the Falcons.

FIRST QUARTER

A turnover-filled opening 10 minutes resulted in Bowling Green taking a 14-13 lead over Eastern Michigan.

The Falcons and Eagles played to nine lead changes in the first quarter. BGSU had eight turnovers and forced six; Eastern Michigan had an 8-0 advantage in points off turnovers.

BGSU made 6 of 14 shots from the floor, while Eastern Michigan was 6 of 15.

BGSU’s Amy Velasco sank a 3-pointer with just over a minute left to give the Falcons a 14-12 lead before Eastern Michigan’s Lachelle Austin hit 1 of 2 free throws with 26 seconds remaining.