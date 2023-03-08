Open in App
Gainesville, GA
See more from this location?
WSB Radio

Georgia officers find almost $25K worth of heroin in stalled pickup truck

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27nLQY_0lCEAgOg00

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — A 28-year-old man is now behind bars after officers seized thousands of dollars worth of illegal drugs.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office and the Oakwood Police Department began investigating a drug trafficking incident.

Oakwood officers responded to the intersection of Mundy Mill Road and Mathis Drive in Gainesville on Feb. 28.

Authorities said a pickup truck was in the roadway and not moving.

Police said they found nearly 155 grams of suspected heroin inside the truck.

The driver was identified as Samuel Lopez of Flowery Branch was taken to the hospital for evaluation and later arrested on March 1. He’s charged with trafficking heroin.

Hall County investigators said the heroin has a street value worth $23,000.

Lopez is currently behind bars without bond at the Hall County Jail.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Georgia State newsLocal Georgia State
25 arrested for violent ‘gang war,’ 1 suspect on the run, Gwinnett police say
Duluth, GA11 hours ago
Update: Autopsy shows Cop City activist was seated with hands raised when shot
Atlanta, GA14 hours ago
Attorney: Family ‘did not find answers’ in second autopsy of slain activist
Atlanta, GA9 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Hall County UPS supervisor accused of stealing items worth over $25K from company, deputies say
Gainesville, GA13 hours ago
Traffic Stop in Silver Creek Leads to Drug Arrest
Rome, GA17 hours ago
Miami homicide suspect taken to hospital after chase in Cobb; officer injured
Miami, FL9 hours ago
12-year-old girl banned from metro Atlanta Walmart for eating a sucker without paying for it
Milton, GA19 hours ago
Family fears 25-year-old Gwinnett woman missing for months was kidnapped
Lilburn, GA9 hours ago
Two arrested in quadruple murder in Dallas apartment, infant found safe inside
Dallas, GA12 hours ago
Gwinnett County Police searching for missing woman
Lilburn, GA13 hours ago
Construction workers fighting for their lives after being hit by car in Cobb County
Marietta, GA1 day ago
Couple accused of shooting security guard after skipping out on restaurant bill, Dunwoody police say
Dunwoody, GA2 days ago
2 children were playing outside; a man with a gun walked up and robbed one, police say
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Woman shot in face in southwest Atlanta, shooter at-large
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
62-year-old man in critical condition after being hit by drunk driver on Cobb Pkwy
Marietta, GA17 hours ago
Altercation escalated into shooting in southwest Atlanta
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
ACCPD makes major meth, fentanyl bust
Athens, GA3 days ago
East Lake neighbors say drive-by shooting is just one of many safety concerns
Decatur, GA2 days ago
‘We have been left in the dark;’ Family of man killed at MARTA station demands answers
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Man arrested, accused of leaving Dunwoody tavern without paying, shooting guard
Dunwoody, GA3 days ago
Duluth woman charged after two-vehicle wreck in Hall County
Duluth, GA3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy