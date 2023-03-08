Open in App
Greenville, NC
See more from this location?
WNCT

ECU to conduct alert test to assess emergency notification systems

By Shannon BakerEast Carolina University,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p47fz_0lCE6o3v00

GREENVILLE, NC — During Severe Weather Preparedness Week, ECU is preparing students, faculty, staff and family members through an ECU Alert emergency notification test. The entire campus should receive, hear, or see the test.

People on East Carolina University’s campus should expect the alert test on Friday, March 10, at noon. The test will assess multiple communication systems including the ECU homepage, email, indoor and outdoor loudspeakers, VOIP phone text and voice, SMS text messages, desktop pop-up boxes, and messages on digital signs. All aspects of the ECU Alert system will be tested.

A voice message will be heard on office telephones and on loudspeakers that will identify this as a test of the ECU Alert emergency notification system. Employees, students and parents will also receive ECU Alert test emails to registered accounts. Digital screens located throughout campus will carry a test message. Users who have registered for ECU Alert cell phone messages will receive an SMS text message.

Campus computer users are reminded that the university has a pop-up notification system, AlertUs, which will fill the computer screen with the ECU Alert message when activated. After the users have read the message, clicking “Acknowledge” will close the warning.

Registration for cell phone messaging is available by selecting the register tab in the purple bar at alertinfo.ecu.edu .

Faculty, staff and students are encouraged to download the free safety app LiveSafe at ECU.edu/LiveSafe . LiveSafe allows users to discretely and anonymously report suspicious activity and safety concerns to ECU Police.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Greenville, NC newsLocal Greenville, NC
Grimesland man charged with second-degree forcible rape
Grimesland, NC10 hours ago
Grant allows Parker Byrd to get prosthetic
Greenville, NC2 days ago
‘Inside Pirate Athletics’: March 13 broadcast at WNCT.com with Kim McNeill
Greenville, NC5 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Ayden water will smell and taste different soon
Ayden, NC10 hours ago
4 adults, 5 children displaced in Goldsboro fire, officials say
Goldsboro, NC18 hours ago
Open house allows people to see life of New Bern firefighter
New Bern, NC1 day ago
Like chicken and waffles? Jacksonville’s new diner is open
Jacksonville, NC8 hours ago
NCHSAA to allow Richlands High athlete to play soccer after issue with eligibility
Richlands, NC9 hours ago
Craven CC Foundation announces 2023 Community Fabric Award recipients
New Bern, NC13 hours ago
Adventure Day coming to New Bern Battlefield Park in April
New Bern, NC10 hours ago
Harvey Mansion in historic New Bern to become boutique hotel
New Bern, NC8 hours ago
ECU baseball announces new date for home game with UNC
Greenville, NC10 hours ago
Local group raises money to take underprivileged kids to their first Charlotte Hornets game
Charlotte, NC8 hours ago
Pirates shooting too clinical for Elon in 16-11 win
Greenville, NC1 day ago
Farmville Central wins 8th 2-A boys basketball title
Farmville, NC2 days ago
ECU’s Moylan tabbed AAC Player Of The Week
Greenville, NC10 hours ago
Best of MrBeast: The most expensive desserts, including $100,000 golden ice cream
Greenville, NC1 day ago
NCAA Tourney opener is another chance for ECU women to defy the odds
Greenville, NC9 hours ago
ECU women hold selection show party, find out where they’ll play in NCAA Tournament
Greenville, NC1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy