Canby Herald

Canby Library hosts new art exhibit

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35eCf6_0lCE6Ley00

The Canby Public Library is currently showing 22 paintings by Marty Urman of Milwaukie.

Urman is an environmentally conscious landscape artist concerned about the importance of clean water. She frequently takes inspiration from the north Oregon Coastal area.

She also incorporates her passion of watching animals into her landscape visions.

“As a lifetime fly fisherman, I understand the necessity of sustaining clean water for fish and the invertebrates they rely on as food,” she explained. “Wetlands, rivers, and oceans are part of the circle of life for these creatures. My work often focuses on all important wetlands that filter water, feed waterways and create healthy and unique environments for fish, plants, and animals. My love and respect for animals is also a theme in my pastel work. Watching animals enjoying their lives in pastures is part of my landscape vision, even if they are not helping with the issue of clean water.”

